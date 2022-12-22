Brrr! Can closing heating vents in unused rooms help keep you warmer & cut costs?

It would seem to make sense, but closing vents actually makes your system work harder.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the threat of power outages, 2 Wants To Know

is reminding you an oven, a stovetop, or a grill is not an option for keeping you warm inside your home if the power goes out.



"Not only is it a fire and burn hazard but heating an apartment or your home with an oven that's on and open can emit dangerous pollutants and gasses into your home,” said Paul Hope, Consumer Reports.

The CDC has long warned to never use a gas range or oven for heating as it can cause a buildup of carbon monoxide inside your home.

Carbon monoxide is odorless and tasteless and colorless...

without a detector, you may not know you're being poisoned until it's too late.

The hope is of course that you don't lose power, but even with the heater on, it could still feel a little chilly in your house.

CAN YOU CLOSE VENTS IN UNUSED ROOMS TO HELP WITH THE HEATING BILL?

The closing of the vents trick is a common one. A lot of folks think the warm air will redirect to the rooms that are in use and help with the heating bill.

Our VERIFY team talked with two HVAC companies, Energy Vanguard, which trains energy auditors, and renewable energy company Prime Energy, as well as Iain walker with HVAC Engineering Society ASHRAE.

All of the experts say closing vents isn't a good idea because you're actually blocking the flow, which can cause your system to use more energy as it tries to circulate the heat elsewhere.

Closing off vents can also build up pressure in your system.

This can strain your system, which causes damage over time, and your ducts may actually end up leaking heat.