Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce Greensboro stop on 2023 tour

"The Boss" Bruce Springsteen will play at the Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, March 25, 2023.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "The Boss" is taking a drive down "Thunder Road" and has Greensboro mapped out as a prime pit stop on the route.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Tuesday they are kicking off their first tour dates since February 2017 and will play 31 shows -- including one at the Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, March 25, 2023.

This will be Springsteen's first planned stop in Greensboro since 2016, when he backed out of a show amid political controversy in the state. North Carolina was in the national spotlight over the since-overturned House Bill 2, dubbed the 'Bathroom Bill,' which required people to use public restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates. Proponents cited privacy protection. Opponents, including lgbtq+ advocacy groups, argued it was discriminatory.

Tickets for the March 25 Greensboro show will go on sale Friday, July 22 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. After that sale, any tickets remaining will be available on Ticketmaster, without the Verified Fan access codes, at 3 p.m.

The tour comes two years after Springsteen and E Street Band released their studio album 'Letter To You,' marking their first time recording live together in decades.