Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce Greensboro stop on 2023 tour

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "The Boss" is taking a drive down "Thunder Road" and has Greensboro mapped out as a prime pit stop on the route.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Tuesday they are kicking off their first tour dates since February 2017 and will play 31 shows -- including one at the Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, March 25, 2023.
This will be Springsteen's first planned stop in Greensboro since 2016, when he backed out of a show amid political controversy in the state. North Carolina was in the national spotlight over the since-overturned House Bill 2, dubbed the 'Bathroom Bill,' which required people to use public restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates. Proponents cited privacy protection. Opponents, including lgbtq+ advocacy groups, argued it was discriminatory.
Tickets for the March 25 Greensboro show will go on sale Friday, July 22 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. After that sale, any tickets remaining will be available on Ticketmaster, without the Verified Fan access codes, at 3 p.m.
The tour comes two years after Springsteen and E Street Band released their studio album 'Letter To You,' marking their first time recording live together in decades.
After Greensboro, the tour will head to Washington, D.C., Detroit and New York. The tour will wrap up in Newark, NJ April 14.