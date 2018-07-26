KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- 'Bruce the Goose' is on the loose.

Bruce the Goose because somewhat of a pet to one Kernersville woman, Denise Bruce. Bruce stumbled upon Denise's house one night in April and she has cared for him ever since.

Bruce the Goose has a beak that is almost completely missing. His tongue is visible at all times. Denise doesn't know how he was injured, but she hand-fed him daily because of it.

Denise never caged Bruce. She said he would wander but always found his way back to her doorstep, until one week ago.

Bruce has been missing for seven days and Denise fears the worst. She was about to take him to a sanctuary near Raleigh so he could be nurtured and cared for for the rest of his life, but now she doesn't even know if he's alive.

If you have any information on Bruce's whereabouts - call Denise. Her number is: 336-564-5977. She said he could be near ponds or even parking lots.

