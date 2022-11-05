'Best bartender in Ohio': Bruno Mars serves shots at Cleveland bar

Customers at Rum Runners in the Flats received a surprise when Bruno Mars showed up and started pouring shots.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.

A Cleveland bar received a little bit of 24K Magic on Wednesday night when Bruno Mars took over bartending duties.

As captured by a series of Instagram stories that have since gone viral, Mars -- real name Peter Hernandez -- was behind the bar at Rum Runners in The Flats, where he poured shots of his rum brand, SelvaRey. The Instagram account imfromcle compiled a series of such videos, including one where the 15-time Grammy Award winner can be seen proclaiming himself as "the best bartender in Ohio."

While the "When I Was Your Man" singer isn't currently on tour -- he's set to begin a nine-date residency at the MGM in Las Vegas on August 3 -- his appearance in Cleveland seems to be a part of his promotion of SelvaRey. Earlier this week, Mars was spotted at a couple of bars in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he hosted private tastings for SelvaRey, which comes in white, chocolate, coconut and owner's reserve versions and is described on its website as "vacation in a glass" and "the smoothest rum you'll ever taste."