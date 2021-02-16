3 dead after tornado tears through North Carolina coastal community

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are dead and at least 10 people were injured in a tornado that tore through parts of Brunswick County in southeast North Carolina just after midnight, our CBS News partner WWAY in Wilmington, reports.
The storm left people trapped in their homes, structural damage, and power lines down.
According to a WWAY crew at the scene, first responders went house-to-house in the Ocean Ridge Plantation community early Tuesday morning looking to help anyone in need.
There is no word on exactly home many people could be trapped or if there are other injuries at this time.
Numerous homes were damaged, with some ripped off their foundations and dozens of trees snapped in half.
According to the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation outage website, more than 18,000 customers in the area are without power.
Several surrounding agencies like the Leland Fire Department and Wilmington Fire Department say they sent teams to Brunswick County to help with search and rescue efforts.
