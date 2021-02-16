3 dead after tornado tears through North Carolina coastal community

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in Brunswick County late Monday night. WWAY reports a confirmed tornado touched down.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are dead and at least 10 people were injured in a tornado that tore through parts of Brunswick County in southeast North Carolina just after midnight, our CBS News partner WWAY in Wilmington, reports.

The storm left people trapped in their homes, structural damage, and power lines down.

According to a WWAY crew at the scene, first responders went house-to-house in the Ocean Ridge Plantation community early Tuesday morning looking to help anyone in need.

Extensive tornado damage here at Ocean Ridge Planation. I’m walking throughout the area now. #WWAY pic.twitter.com/xRSuoFYNDS — Tanner Barth (@tanner_barth) February 16, 2021

There is no word on exactly home many people could be trapped or if there are other injuries at this time.

Numerous homes were damaged, with some ripped off their foundations and dozens of trees snapped in half.

According to the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation outage website, more than 18,000 customers in the area are without power.

I’m afraid of what daylight is going to bring here in Brunswick County at Ocean Ridge Plantation. Houses are completely gone and that’s just what I can see right now. https://t.co/rAImLLBIgo pic.twitter.com/FbAeoOAwtS — Tanner Barth (@tanner_barth) February 16, 2021

Several surrounding agencies like the Leland Fire Department and Wilmington Fire Department say they sent teams to Brunswick County to help with search and rescue efforts.

As of about 1 am, our Regional Response Team (RRT-2) was requested by state EM to respond to Brunswick County to assist with locating missing persons after a tornado hit the area.

.@NHCFR @WilmingtonFD @CityofWilm pic.twitter.com/qFJQi9f5J5 — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) February 16, 2021