Buck Supermoon: The first super moon of the year

The first supermoon of the year will be out tomorrow. Here's what you need to know.

MACON, Ga. — The supermoon is back! On July 3rd, the Full Buck Moon will rise at 7:39 a.m. est. The sun will set at 8:47 p.m. that day. This will be the first supermoon of the year.

A supermoon takes place when the moon is in Perigee and there is a full moon. Perigee is when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, in its given cycle.

The moon rotates the Earth in an ellipse. In other words, it's not a perfect circle, it's more of an uneven egg-shaped perimeter creating spots where there is a certain point in its cycle where the moon is closer to the earth than other spots, allowing it to be seen as brighter.

Perigee happens about 28 times a year, while the full moon happens about 12 times a year. There are four days this year where Perigee and the full moons overlap, magnifying the moonlight and thus creating a supermoon.

Those days are:

July 3 - Buck Supermoon

August 1 - Full Sturgeon Moon

August 31 - Blue Supermoon

September 29 - Full Harvest Moon

July 3 is known as the Buck Moon! It is known as the Buck Moon because this is the time of year in which male deer grow their antlers.