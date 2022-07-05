Part of Main Oak building in downtown Mount Airy collapses

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A portion of the Main Oak building downtown in Mount Airy has collapsed, according to the Mount Airy Fire Department.
Fire officials said the department received a call regarding the collapse early Tuesday morning at the building.
Fire, police department, Duke Energy, and building inspectors are out at the building inspecting as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
