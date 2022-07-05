Part of Main Oak building in downtown Mount Airy collapses

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A portion of the Main Oak building downtown in Mount Airy has collapsed, according to the Mount Airy Fire Department.

Fire officials said the department received a call regarding the collapse early Tuesday morning at the building.

Fire, police department, Duke Energy, and building inspectors are out at the building inspecting as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.