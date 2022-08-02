‘A dream come true’: Bull’s Tavern in Winston-Salem to close late August

The downtown bar will close Aug. 27 after a 10-year run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bull’s Tavern in Winston-Salem will close at the end of this month, according to the downtown bar’s social media page.

“We are going to celebrate these last 30 days,” Danielle Bull wrote on Bull’s Tavern’s Facebook page. “It’s bittersweet but I am so glad the last ten years happened. This has been a dream come true.”

The bar will close Aug. 27.

“A decade ago, I was full of determination to create a place I had never been. I embraced my entrepreneurial spirit and took a huge risk, picked up the keys on my 30th birthday and headed straight to work,” Bull said. “On November 2, 2012, Bull’s Tavern, a hybrid between a music venue and dive bar, opened in the Downtown Winston Salem and I became a small business owner. It has been the joy of my life.”

Bull gave thanks to her staff as well as the community.

“The service industry is not for the faint of heart. We were quite the cast of misfit characters that worked here over the years, but you all made the impossible possible night after night. I love you all dearly,” she said.

Bull mentioned how late father played a major role in the business.

“One of my initial goals was to create a job for my father which got him out of construction, off heavy equipment and out of the elements, he was the happiest during the years he spent building anything I could draw on a napkin,” she said. “His title might have been the handyman, but he lived to share advice and knowledge with everyone he met. Luckily, I got that extra time spent as coworkers with him. The support that he and our family received during his illness, death and while we grieved was incredible.”

The bar located on West Fourth Street offers live music four night a week.

