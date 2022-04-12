Off duty firefighters lead people to safety after seeing 'abnormal' smoke coming from Burlington Burger King

That's when they pulled over to see what was going on before calling the fire department and evacuating the restaurant.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two off-duty firefighters evacuated a Burger King in Burlington ahead of a fire Tuesday.

The Burlington Fire Department got a call around 11:22 a.m. about a building fire at 1807 North Church Street. An off-duty Burlington firefighter and an off-duty Graham firefighter were driving by when they noticed abnormal smoke coming from the top of the building.

That's when the firefighters pulled over to see what was going on before calling the fire department and leading people to safety. When firefighters got to Burger King, they saw the smoking coming out of the roof of the building around the cooking vent.

Thanks to the off-duty firefighters, everyone was already outside of the building. Crews were able to put the fire out in under 10 minutes.

Investigators found the fire in the hood and vent system.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, even though it appeared to have started in the hood system in the cooking area.