Burglary suspects shoot at homeowner who followed them: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after they say two burglary suspects shot at a homeowner who followed them.
Police responded to a burglary call on Short Street around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
While driving there, officers got word that two suspects had left the home in their car and the homeowner was following them.
According to a release, the suspects then shot at the homeowner and the chase ended.
Police found shell casings on Dale Street. No one was hurt.
Police are still investigating. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.