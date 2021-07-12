Burglary suspects shoot at homeowner who followed them: Police

Greensboro police said the homeowner went after the burglary suspects, and the suspects shot at them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after they say two burglary suspects shot at a homeowner who followed them.

Police responded to a burglary call on Short Street around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

While driving there, officers got word that two suspects had left the home in their car and the homeowner was following them.

According to a release, the suspects then shot at the homeowner and the chase ended.

Police found shell casings on Dale Street. No one was hurt.