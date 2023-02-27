Man dead after shooting on Burke Street in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said a man was killed after a shooting on Burke Street and First Street Monday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 35-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Burke Street in Winston-Salem Monday, according to police.

Winston-Salem police said the 1100 block of Burke Street at the intersection of First Street and Burke Street is closed due to the investigation.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Police have not said when the road will reopen.

This story is developing.

