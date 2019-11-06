BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance County deputies are on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Stefani Cassandra Salas Marquina was last seen on Thursday, June 6 around 9 p.m., according to deputies. Marquina was wearing a black tank top, red pants and red and white Nike shoes before she disappeared.

Marquina's family said she left with a black book bag possibly containing several days worth of clothes. Deputies responded to a home on Dixon Swimming Pool Road on Burlington Friday morning after hearing of her disappearance. Marquina is described as a runaway in a release from the Sheriff's office.

If you have any information about Marquina, please call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.

