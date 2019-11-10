BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing nine different charges after trying to drive away from a traffic stop and crashing into another car.

Deputies say they tried to stop 50-year-old Kenneth Keith Kearns III and he tried to flee.

After a quick chase, they say he crashed into a pickup truck at Maple & Chapel Hill Road in Burlington. They say he got out of the car and tried to run away but was arrested a short distance from the crash.

Deputies say they found almost 4 grams of Crystal meth and a set of digital scales.

No one was injured.

Kearns faces multiple charges including felony methamphetamine possession and a hit & run charge.

