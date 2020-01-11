Burlington-Alamance NAACP releases statement on Graham police use of pepper spray during rally and march

"We, the leadership and membership of the Alamance Branch of the NAACP, are deeply disturbed by the images, personal observations, and attendee reports."

(Editor's Note: The attached video is from the events that happened Saturday during the rally and march.)

The Burlington-Alamance NAACP has released a statement regarding the incidents that transpired in Graham Saturday during a rally and march to the polls event.

"We, the leadership and membership of the Alamance Branch of the NAACP, are deeply disturbed by the images, personal observations, and attendee reports received concerning the pepper-spraying of peaceful protesters participating in the "I Am Change" rally and march to the polls, led by Rev. Greg Drumwright on the last day of early voting."

The NAACP also suggested that the incidents were a form of voter intimidation to some voters.

"The disturbing acts ultimately may have contributed to reported voter intimidation and suppression of the citizens wishing to cast their vote early at one of the most active early voting sites less than 100 yards away in Graham."

The organization further stated that the right to peacefully protest should not be met with seemingly planned opposition.

The fundamental right to peacefully assemble and protest should never be infringed upon and certainly should not be met with seemingly planned opposition by law enforcement armed with large pepper spray canisters and riot gear. Furthermore, all eligible voters in Alamance County have a constitutional right to cast their vote in a safe environment, without intimidation, or external threats while waiting to cast their votes."