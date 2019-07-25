BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Animal Services (BAS) says they're at 'critical capacity' after a rush of animals were taken in this week.

A post from the organization's Facebook page says they've taken in 136 animals since July 18 with 65 taken in since Monday. BAS says they sorely need adopters and fosters to prevent them from having to euthanize animals. They're encouraging anyone interested in adopting to give them a look.

Burlington Animal Services ATTENTION EVERYONE!!! We seriously need your help NOW! Once again, w... e are at critical capacity and need adopters and fosters. To give you an idea, since July 18th, BAS has taken 136 animals into an already very crowded situation; 65 of these intakes have happened since Monday.

"We do NOT want to be forced to euthanize any healthy, adoptable pet due to a lack of space," the post reads. "PLEASE--if you or anyone you know (family, friends, neighbors, co-workers) is thinking about adopting, NOW IS THE TIME."

You can see the pets up for adoption on the city of Burlington's website. BAS says its adoption fee is only $15 through July 31 and includes spay/neuter service and vaccinations. If you can't adopt, you can consider a short-term fostering.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users