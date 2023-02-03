Burlington Animal Services fostering opportunities increase after making adjustments

The animal shelter hit full capacity last week and had to limit intake. To help, it waived and reduced the adoption fee for dogs and cats.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Animal Services has been experiencing a capacity issue.

Since word got out, the problem is getting better, thanks to a shift in operations and more people coming to adopt.

Burlington Animal Services hit a crisis level when its shelter hit capacity.

"Increased intake is a direct reflection of the struggle that people are going through in the community with being able to afford basic necessities and housing as prices continue to climb," Burlington Animal Services Director, Jessica Arias, said.

The shelter was taking in about 60 to 100 more pets, forcing it to switch to an emergency option.

"We stopped any animals from coming in that could be deferred until later," Arias said.

They began to prioritize sick animals or those that were a threat to the community.

"That helped us get some kennel space," Arias explained.

It also helped when the shelter recently waived the adoption fee for dogs and reduced the fee for cats. An offer that will last until May 31.

"We've also converted to a surrender intake by appointment. So, if you find a stray pet or find a need to rehome a pet, that's done by appointment," Arias added.

After the adjustments, more people in the community stepped in to adopt, like Joey Thompson and his 9-year-old son Javeion.

"I'm going to try to make him roll over, play dead, give him a bone, play fetch," Javeion Thompson shared.

They adopted a red nose pit bull and are excited to bring him home.

"This is the first dog I saw. When I saw it, I was like let me get Gadget and she got them. Then once she did, we bonded," Joey Thompson added.

As for the shelter, it can't let up just yet. They hope more people will adopt as quickly as possible before the summer. Shelters tend to see more intake that time of year because of new litter.