Burlington Animal Services showcases ‘perfectly imperfect’ kitten with backwards hindlegs

Burlington Animal Services said four-week old Toblerone will be looking for his forever home in just weeks.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Animal Services posted a video Sunday morning of a special little kitten who amazingly has backwards hindlegs.

“Sometimes we get a kitten that is perfectly imperfect. Meet Toblerone,” the group wrote on Facebook. “This cutie is already making his mark in the world.”

The group said the four-week old kitten gets along well with the adult cats at the shelter and has no problem with dogs either.

“You can certainly tell that not much is slowing this sweet boy down,” wrote Burlington Animal Services. “He plays every bit as hard as his siblings. Toblerone is much loved in his foster home by his siblings and his human adult and children fosters.”

The group said Toblerone will be looking for his forever home in just a few weeks.

Visit Burlington Animal Services’ Facebook page for more information on how to adopt.

