BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a separate incident.

Burlington Fire says a storage barn partially collapsed at Alamance Lumber Company overnight.

It happened on the 800 block E. Webb Avenue.

City officials have secured the area surrounding the structure and have had power utilities removed.

A portion of the building collapsed onto the sidewalk, causing the city to close part of the sidewalk at Flanner Street.

Bojangles Could Reopen Dining Area This Week After Ceiling Collapse

Man Falls Asleep in Dumpster, Wakes Up Trapped in a Garbage Truck

Greensboro Apartment Balcony Collapse in July Reveals 140 Units Need Repairs