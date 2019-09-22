BURLINGTON, N.C. — Note: This is a different Burlington business and accident above.

The Burlington fire department says a car crashed into a building. It happened Saturday, September 21st around 4:15 pm.

The department says it only took them less than a minute and a half to get on the scene.

Two cars had crashed and one hit the Alamance Lumber warehouse and caused serious damage.

One of the people in the car had minor injuries and was transported to Moses Cone Hospital.

Thankfully, no one was in the building. But, the building was deemed unsafe to occupy.

