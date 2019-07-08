BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a shooting that started as a car crash Tuesday night.

Police say 32-year-old Teyon Terae Oliver of Burlington was driving along Ireland St. when he crashed into another car driven by 31-year-old Cameron Neal Lindley.

The two men got out of their cars and Lindley warned that he had a gun. Police say Oliver continued to approach Lindley who then fired his gun.

Burlington Police

After being shot, Oliver got back into his car and drove to a Speedway along Webb Avenue for help.

Oliver was taken to a hospital, where he was reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Lindley waited at the scene for police and was taken into custody, where he's been charged with attempted murder.

Lindley, of Snow Camp, remains in custody with no bond, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

