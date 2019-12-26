BURLINGTON, N.C. — A day after a single-vehicle crash killed one and injured three others Christmas morning, police have identified the passengers in the car.

Amarion Brinae Laury, 16, died on the scene of the crash, investigators said. Three other teens, Taijon Martre Laury, 18, Zhiyon Sharae Laury, and Anaiya Davis, 17, were injured in the wreck and transported to local hospitals. There has been no update on their condition. The three Laury's are siblings.

The vehicle was stolen from the 500 block of South Sellars Mill Road earlier in the day and crashed on Bland Boulevard, officials said. Taijon Laury was identified as the driver. When an officer turned on his squad car lights to pull over the car, the vehicle sped away, officials said. Excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

Further investigation will determine if charges will be forthcoming, Burlington Police said. All four teens were residents of Burlington, North Carolina.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information about this investigation. Contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

