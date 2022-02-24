Burlington church helps Ukrainian man with family stuck overseas

Vitaliy Smolin left Ukraine as part of his job as a minister, then Russia invaded. His wife and children remain in Ukraine.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Ukrainian minister who left the country for a work trip is working to bring his wife and daughters to North Carolina after the Russian invasion.

Vitaliy Smolin and his wife Natalia run Smolin Ministries in Ternopil, a city in the western part of the country. Much of their work involves working with orphans.

St. Mark's Community Church in Burlington began working with Smolin about a year ago and did a mission trip to Ukraine in December.

He came to North Carolina for a fundraising trip early this week, never imagining Russia would invade his country while he was gone.

"Last night at 10 p.m., the worst nightmare for every Ukrainian worldwide came true," Smolin said. "I couldn't believe it."

His mind immediately went to his wife and daughters, still in Ukraine.

"I said you need to get out as soon as you can. Get the kids and start driving west toward Poland," Smolin said. "Not knowing if my family could escape, not knowing if there's going to be more rockets flying to the west, it's a devastating feeling."

He is staying in Graham with a friend who does healthcare missions to the country. Thursday afternoon, Smolin went to St. Mark's to pray with congregation members.

"We just came out of prayer and literally 15 minutes, 20 minutes later, I get a text from my wife that she got a pass to leave the country," Smolin said. "it’s amazing. I’m very excited that my wife is going to be safe because as a husband, it’s a heavy burden to have your loved ones so far away."

He plans to bring them to North Carolina as fighting escalates but he worries for his ministry staff and friends still in the country.

He received word Thursday afternoon that bomb sirens were going off in his city. He told staff and their families to use his basement as a shelter.

"Emotionally, I want to be there with my team," Smolin said.

He said the conflict is even more heartbreaking knowing many, like himself, have family members in Russia.

"We are different cultures and different countries and we speak different languages but because of the Soviet Union, we are so intertwined together that it’s family," Smolin said."We are not attacking anybody. Just trying to hold and protect what God gave us and I think every nation in the world has a right to God-given land."

He worries that the fighting could create a humanitarian crisis. He believes it is part of God's plan to have him help his people from the outside.

"We will do anything we can and whatever it takes financially, material-wise, whatever we need," Smolin said. "I'll do my best to help the Ukrainian people for the glory of God."

He encourages North Carolinians to do what they can to support the country and its people. He also stresses the importance of making sure you are donating to a reputable organization.