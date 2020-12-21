Man killed in Burlington crash after car collides into back of delivery van: police

Brandon Jeffrey Schronce, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man died following a crash in Burlington Sunday afternoon.

According to the Burlington Police Department, the crash happened in the 700 block of US 70 (N Church St).

Once on scene, police found that a car had hit the back of a delivery van. The driver of the car, Brandon Jeffrey Schronce, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through investigation, officers determined that three vehicles were involved in the crash. While traveling East on US 70, the driver of a third vehicle attempted to change lanes, which caused a collision with Schronce. This then caused Schronce's car to spin, resulting in the final collision with the delivery van.