Shopping local in Burlington will be easier than ever this year.
Monday, Burlington Downtown Corporation introduced Downtown Dollars. They're gift certificates of $5 or $10 that can be used at the following businesses:
- BeCute Imporium
- Bella’s House
- The Blend & co.
- Boston’s Sandwich Shop
- Burlington Nutrition
- Christmas Cheer
- Downtown Yoga & Barre
- Front Street Bottle Shop & Tasting Room
- The Glass Angel
- Hargis Family Dentistry
- Owl & Rabbit Gallery
- Main Pointe Dancewear
- Main Street Vinyl
- Persnickety Books
- STEAM Junction
- Smitty’s Homemade Ice Cream
- Skin Karma by Hannah
- Wayne’s Attic
- Zack’s Hotdogs
The Downtown Dollars are good for one year from the date issued and there is no additional charge when they are used.
The Downtown Dollars are available for purchase at www.burlingtondowntown.com/shop-donate-page/
