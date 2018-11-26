Shopping local in Burlington will be easier than ever this year.

Monday, Burlington Downtown Corporation introduced Downtown Dollars. They're gift certificates of $5 or $10 that can be used at the following businesses:

BeCute Imporium

Bella’s House

The Blend & co.

Boston’s Sandwich Shop

Burlington Nutrition

Christmas Cheer

Downtown Yoga & Barre

Front Street Bottle Shop & Tasting Room

The Glass Angel

Hargis Family Dentistry

Owl & Rabbit Gallery

Main Pointe Dancewear

Main Street Vinyl

Persnickety Books

STEAM Junction

Smitty’s Homemade Ice Cream

Skin Karma by Hannah

Wayne’s Attic

Zack’s Hotdogs

The Downtown Dollars are good for one year from the date issued and there is no additional charge when they are used.

The Downtown Dollars are available for purchase at www.burlingtondowntown.com/shop-donate-page/

