Burlington Cummings Marching Cavalier Band needs your help getting to the 2023 Sugar Bowl

The Cavaliers Marching Band is no stranger to big stages. The band is set to perform at the Sugar Bowl in 40 days.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Every year, the Walter M. Hughes High School Marching Cavalier Marching Band is considered to be one of the most talented in the Triad, if not the state.

Over the years, the program has performed all over North Carolina on numerous different occasions.

However, the Marching Cavaliers for the 2022-2023 school year will get to do something that the average high school band could only imagine.

They were invited to show their talents at this season's All-State Sugar Bowl down in New Orleans.

The band will perform at halftime, which will be held at the Ceasers Superdome. Band director Gregory Milton said his students are beyond ready for this opportunity.

"We're just excited to show the nation what little Burlington can do. The kids have worked extremely hard and continue to step up and I'm just so proud that they get to have this experience" Milton said.

Back in March, the Cavaliers band got the opportunity to fill in for Virginia Tech's Pep Band during the Women's ACC Tournament. The Hokie's band was unable to travel due to Covid-19-related issues within the program, and the Cavaliers showed up on short notice.

Throughout its history, the Cummings band program is no stranger to the big stage.

However, this is the first time in program history they will be performing in front of a national audience.

"This time it's different. We'll be competing with our bands from around the country and our kids are definitely going to step up... I want to have good people and not just good musicians, and this trip is something they'll remember for a lifetime" Milton went on to say.

This year's All-State Sugar Bowl will be held on Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m.