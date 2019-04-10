BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police said a man was responsible for killing both a woman and a man before turning the gun on himself.

On September 15 around 3:40 p.m. officers with the Burlington Police Department discovered three bodies inside a house on Adams Street.

After investigating police said they believe Tyson Bennett, 43, of Burlington killed both Dana Underwood, 47, of Burlington and Anthony Fletcher, 46, of South Carolina.

Police said Bennett used to be in a long term relationship with Underwood and was friends with Fletcher.

