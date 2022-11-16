Burlington announces new employee, enhanced police officer benefits

Employees in the city of Burlington and BPD will receive new benefits.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The City of Burlington announces new employee benefits and an enhanced package to benefit current and future police officers.

All City of Burlington employees will receive six weeks of paid parental leave and earn additional sick leave. The additional sick leave will be distributed to city employees based on their consecutive years of service for many years.

"Our employees are our greatest asset, and it is vitally important that we recruit, retain, and recognize their importance and provide them with a world class benefit package," Mayor Jim Butler said. "We have created a benefits and compensation package that demonstrates our support of the role of our police officers and the difficulties that they face each day."

The sworn officer benefit package which will utilize $1.6 million in lapsed salary from the police department's budget will adjust salaries and the raise structure.

"It's very important to us that our current officers are supported and recognized for their commitment to the department and city," Chief Brian Long said. "These benefits will be effective immediately for approximately 110 current sworn officers at the department."

The plans also include new wellness leave, in an ongoing effort to address work-life balance.

The salary for officers will now start at $55,411 and includes annual raise and a promotion structure that incentivizes experience, degrees, and certifications with an opportunity for multiple career paths.