BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fire in Burlington has caused over $70,000 worth of damage after starting Thursday evening.

The Burlington Fire Department said the fire happened on Tillman Street.

Officials estimate damages at $70,000 for structure damage and $10,000 for the contents that were within the building.

The department said the first fire department firefighters arrived in three minutes and found heavy smoke coming from a home.

The fire department said arriving units also found everyone had evacuated and searched the property to confirm everyone was out and safe.

Burlington Fire Department said the fire was under control in just under thirty minutes.

