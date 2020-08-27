Burlington Fire Department responds to hazardous material incident

According to the fire department, the incident was the result of a crane tipping over on its side while it was in use conducting tree work at 716 Askew Street.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials incident Thursday.

The Burlington Fie Department said the crane contained an estimated 15 gallons of diesel fuel, in which some amounts leaked onto the ground.

Fire personnel was able to secure the spilled fuel and minimize environmental impacts, the fire department said.