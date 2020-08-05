BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police say smoking a cigarette lead to a manslaughter charge in Burlington.

It happened in a Whitsett Street Apartment on April 17. Firefighters responded to a fire that day. During the fire, JB Newman died at the age of 89.

After an investigation with Burlington fire and police department and other state and federal partners, officials traced the fire back to a cigarette.

According to Burlington police Twaina Marie Young, 55, started the fire while smoking in the home "in a careless manner." Young has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter. She's received a $5,000 secured bond.

Police are still investigating. They're asking for anyone with information to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

