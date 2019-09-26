BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Fire Department is warning the public of the importance of cleaning out dryer lint filters and more after a recent fire in Burlington.

According to Burlington Fire, a fire broke out Wednesday morning in the 2500 block of Hyde Street.

The 911 call says neighbors saw smoke coming from the house.

Upon investigation, a fire was found in the basement of the house which was able to be brought under control in less than 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire was discovered to be lint igniting in the clothes dryer vent piping.

Along with making the public aware of the importance of cleaning out dryer lint filters, Burlington Fire is also asking that clothes dryers not be used when no one is home or during the night when people are sleeping.

Burlington Fire says damage estimates were $2,500 to the structure and $2,000 to the contents. No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

RELATED: Burlington Fire Department Responds to Two House Fires Within 3 Hours

RELATED: Woman Accused of Trying to Kill Mom in Winston-Salem House Fire, Police Say

RELATED: 6 Children, 4 Adults Displaced After Greensboro House Fire

RELATED: Fire at Chicken House in Randleman Produces Huge Blaze, Cloud of Smoke

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users