BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Fire Department says several apartment units were left uninhabitable following a fire in Burlington Sunday Morning. Daniel Shoffner, Public Information Officer for the department, says in total 3 units were affected.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, the fire happened at 607 Tracy Drive Sunday morning around 5:20 a.m.

Once on the scene, the fire department found smoke coming from the eaves of the apartment building. Occupants of the apartments had already been evacuated upon the firefighter's arrival, the department says.

Firefighters entered the structure where they found fire in the walls and conducted extensive overhaul operations to extinguish all fire and hot spots.

The Burlington Fire Department says it took 30 minutes to get the fire under control. They say displaced residents did not require the aid of the American Red Cross and the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

