TRENTON, N.C. -- Burlington firefighters spent the day in Trenton helping load school buses with supplies that will go to schools impacted by Hurricane Florence.

On Thursday, the team from the fire department loaded up school buses, then unloaded trailers into the warehouse.

From there, goods will be separated, packed and sent out to points of distribution by the National Guard.

Burlington Fire Department says the goal is to help get Florence-impacted schools the supplies they need, so they can reopen soon.

