BURLINGTON, NC - A man was arrested after he was accused of taking his child and assaulting her mother Tuesday morning.

Ruben Hernandez, 18, assaulted Carmen Serrato and took their 4-month-old girl, Eliana Nicole Hernandez Serrato, according to Burlington police. Ruben drove off with Eliana in a red 2003 Toyota Camry.

Ruben Hernandez was later found on Dewey Drive in Gibsonville and taken into custody. Eliana was recovered unharmed and an Amber Alert issued for her was canceled.

Police discovered Eliana was missing when they responded to a call about a domestic assault shortly after midnight on the 500 block of South Ireland Street.

Hernandez was charged with Assault on a Female, Assault in the Presence of a Minor and Misdemeanor Child Abuse. He was placed in Alamance County Jail with no bond.

