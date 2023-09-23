Burlington goes social with a newly formed downtown social district

Burlington joins Greensboro and High Point, allowing people to drink alcohol while shopping within the social district boundaries.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington joins nearby cities Greensboro, and High Point by forming a social district.

Within the marked boundaries, you're able to consume alcoholic beverages, while shopping at participating businesses.

Despite the poor weather, Ted Gross with The Mini Dingo says the inaugural weekend has been a success.

"Nobody wants to be part of a sleepy downtown. You want to be a part of a situation where people can come, have a beer and have dinner and kind of be where the action is at the end of the day. So, getting people out on the street and having a beverage and creating some activity for people is a benefit for the entire community," said Gross.

Persnickety Books Co-Owner, Shawna Gentert says they've supported the idea of forming a social district from the start.

Although her business doesn't sell alcohol, they do allow shoppers, with the specially marked social district cup, to sip and shop.

"We pride ourselves on not only being a book store but a social hub so it's a perfect partnership for us. We've got some great seating and sometimes the restaurants are very full and very busy and people don't have to just stand around. They can linger, look around and maybe discover that we have a used bookstore downtown that they didn't know about before," said Gentert.

Businesses in Greensboro and High Point say their social district has been a huge success.

Earlier this year, Greensboro added a second social district along State Street.

As news spreads, other cities are looking at adding a social district of their own, including uptown Charlotte.

For Gross and Gentert, they welcome any opportunity to bring business downtown.

A part of the city where small businesses are almost exclusively locally owned.

"We rely on the locals and the surrounding communities to come downtown and meet us and be a part of what we're doing revitalizing downtown Burlington," said Gentert.

"We're glad to be a part of the whole growth of downtown , the revitalization of downtown and anything that creates excitement about what we're doing, we're all for it," said Gross.