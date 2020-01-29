BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington firefighters responded to a fire at a Harris Teeter grocery store early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say just after 7:30 a.m. several 911 calls came in, saying flames were coming from the top of the grocery store building.

Crews arrived and quickly located the fire on a roof over part of the building that was under construction.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters walked through the building and made sure everyone was safe.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

At this time a cause of the fire has not been determined, but crews say it was accidental.

