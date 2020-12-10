Burlington man in critical condition after hit and run

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police arrested a driver, accused of critically injuring a man walking in the road and taking off after the crash.
Officers were called to Maple Ave near the interstate exit ramp just before 9 p.m. Sunday.
Police say 56-year-old Shawn Jason Post was walking in the road when he was hit by a driver in a 2008 Mercedes c300.
Post was taken to the hospital in critical condition and officers started looking for the suspect, who left the scene before police arrived.
With the help of a witness, officers tracked down and arrested 30-year-old John Willie Roy Edmunds Junior.
Edmunds is charged with Driving While Impaired and Felony Hit and Run.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.