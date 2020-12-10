Burlington man in critical condition after hit and run

Police say Shawn Jason Post was hit by a driver and critically injured on Sunday night. A suspect is now in custody.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police arrested a driver, accused of critically injuring a man walking in the road and taking off after the crash.

Officers were called to Maple Ave near the interstate exit ramp just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say 56-year-old Shawn Jason Post was walking in the road when he was hit by a driver in a 2008 Mercedes c300.

Post was taken to the hospital in critical condition and officers started looking for the suspect, who left the scene before police arrived.

With the help of a witness, officers tracked down and arrested 30-year-old John Willie Roy Edmunds Junior.

Edmunds is charged with Driving While Impaired and Felony Hit and Run.