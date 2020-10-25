Burlington police search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is dead after police say he was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.
Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on North Church Street and U.S. 70, just after 7 p.m.
Investigators found 53-year-old Jose Antonio Gomez-Morales, who they say was hit by a car.
The driver left the scene before police arrive and Gomez-Morales died from his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.
Police say the car involved in the crash is possibly a dark-colored sedan with damage on the front end.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.