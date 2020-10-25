Burlington police search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

Police say 53-year-old Jose Antonio Gomez-Morales was hit by a car Saturday night and died from his injuries.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is dead after police say he was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on North Church Street and U.S. 70, just after 7 p.m.

Investigators found 53-year-old Jose Antonio Gomez-Morales, who they say was hit by a car.

The driver left the scene before police arrive and Gomez-Morales died from his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.

Police say the car involved in the crash is possibly a dark-colored sedan with damage on the front end.