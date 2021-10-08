Burlington house fire sparks investigation

Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes from the time they were dispatched to find heavy fire and smoke.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a house fire on West Front Street Tuesday afternoon.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to the fire after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes from the time they were dispatched to find heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from the house.

After arriving, firefighters found one female victim who was quickly removed from the house, according to officials.

Officials said several people were possibly trapped inside the burning house.

Firefighters quickly started to take out the fire and started searching. Officials said the female victim was taken to the hospital.

Emergency crews said there was extensive damage to the house. The high heat and humidity made firefighting conditions even more challenging to responders.

