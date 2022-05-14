1 hospitalized after house fire in Burlington

Emergency officials said the person who was taken to the hospital was also treated by firefighters and EMS personnel for smoke inhalation.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a house fire in Burlington on West Davis Street.

Emergency officials said firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire after 4 p.m. Friday. Firefighters arrived in less than four minutes after being called out to the fire and found smoke coming from multiple parts of the house.

Officials said the person who was injured was helped out of the house by a person passing by. The person was treated by firefighters and EMS personnel for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters also searched to see if anyone else was in the home and didn't find anyone.

Emergency crews were able to rescue a dog from the fire and provide aid to the dog as well.

It took firefighters almost 20 minutes to make sure the fire was under control. The cause of the fire was determined as unattended cooking.

Damages to the property are estimated at almost $50,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents.

