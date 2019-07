BURLINGTON, N.C. — A sinkhole has formed in Burlington and the City wants to make sure you know about it.

They have blocked off the intersection of Robertson and Logan Streets. Burlington Police said the sinkhole formed before Thursday night’s storm. However, inspectors have now put up barriers so they can determine the extent of the damage under the pavement. The sinkhole looks small but workers fear it’s a lot deeper. The City will now begin to inspect it.

Watch Out For Sinkhole!