BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a driver who hit a juvenile, riding in the street.

Officers say it happened on Sunday night, just after 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Beaumont Court.

Investigators say the juvenile was in front of their home when the crash happened.

Police say the driver paused after hitting the juvenile before taking off and leaving the scene.

The juvenile was transported to a local medical facility and treated for non-life threating injuries.

Investigators say the suspect was driving a newer model white SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or Alamance CrimeStoppers at 336-229-7100.

