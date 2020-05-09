Burlington police arrest man on kidnapping charges

Police say the man forced a woman into a car in a Food Lion parking lot.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police arrested a man on kidnapping charges after reports he forced a woman into a car outside a Food Lion.

Officers were called to the grocery store on Ramada Road Friday afternoon.

Investigators say a man allegedly forced the woman into a grey Pontiac Grand Prix in the parking lot before taking off.

The woman was able to make a call to a family member from a nearby gas station before she was allegedly forced back into the car.

Police eventually tracked down both the suspect and the woman.

36-year-old Curtis Simms was arrested and taken into custody.

The woman was treated for minor injuries but is expected to be ok.

Investigators say the two people involved did know each other and there is no threat to the public.

Initially, police did not plan to make any arrests but late Friday said additional information came forward and gave them probable cause to arrest Simms.