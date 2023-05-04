Burlington link transit adds new stops in Elon and extended hours

Officials said the new addition will help even more Alamance County residents get to work, medical care, shopping destinations, and educational opportunities.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The City of Burlington announced as of this week, Link Transit's Blue Route will make new stops in Elon.

City officials said Blue Line destinations include the Burlington Amtrak Station, ALDI, Holly Hill Mall & Business Center, Food Lion, Elon University, Beth Schmidt Park, downtown Elon, downtown Gibsonville, and Gibsonville Town Center.

The buses operate every 90 minutes, Monday through Friday starting at 5:30 am and running until 9:30 pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, those times are 9:30 am to 6:30 pm.

Also in effect now city officials said Link Transit added an additional hour of service. The last trip will now depart Downtown Burlington at Worth Street at 8:05 pm and return by 9:30 pm.

