BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with killing a man after hitting him.

Police say Nathaniel Newton turned himself in at the Alamance County Jail around 10 a.m. Warrants were out for Newton's arrest after he walked away from the hospital following the incident.

Newton is accused of hitting, and killing, Reggie Jeffreys with his car after he swerved into the opposite lane near the intersection of Rauhut Street and Hatch Street on June 17. Jeffreys was walking on the sidewalk around the corner from his home.

Nathaniel Newton

Burlington Police

Jeffreys, 58, played piano outside Graham Soda Shop and Grill for nearly seven years and was known as "Piano Man." Jeffreys was also the Minister of Music at Melfield United Church of Christ.

Newton is being held on a $1 million bond and faces the following charges:

Involuntary Manslaughter

Careless and Reckless Driving

Driving Left of Center

Driving Upon a Sidewalk

Driving While License Revoked

Possession/Displaying a Factious Registration Plate

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Newton is in the Alamance County Jail.

