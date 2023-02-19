Burlington man dead after crash in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Burlington man is dead after a crash in Reidsville Sunday.
State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Witty Road near Hunters Glen Drive shortly before 6 a.m.
Troopers said Matthew Lee Tuck, 35, of Burlington was driving south on Witty Road when he crossed the centerline, drove off the road, hit a tree, and overturned.
Tuck died on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Troopers believe impairment was a factor.
Witty Road was closed near Hunters Glen Drive for almost four hours due to the investigation, and reopened before 10 a.m.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.