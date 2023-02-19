Burlington man dead after crash in Reidsville

State Highway Patrol said a man is dead after a crash on Witty Road near Hunters Glen Drive.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Burlington man is dead after a crash in Reidsville Sunday.

State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Witty Road near Hunters Glen Drive shortly before 6 a.m.

Troopers said Matthew Lee Tuck, 35, of Burlington was driving south on Witty Road when he crossed the centerline, drove off the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

Tuck died on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Troopers believe impairment was a factor.

Witty Road was closed near Hunters Glen Drive for almost four hours due to the investigation, and reopened before 10 a.m.

