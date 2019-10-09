BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are asking for help as they investigating the death of a man, found in a front yard late Monday night.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1300 block of Cloverdale Street just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived they found an unidentified black male dead in a front yard.

It's unclear how the man was killed at this time.

Investigators say they are currently working to identify the victim and notify family members.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Burlington Police at (336- 229-3500. You can also remain anonymous and call the Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.