BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled for a 62-year-old Burlington man Thursday.

Burlington Police say Jeffrey Blackwell was found around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Mill Race Road near the Haw River. Blackwell was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Blackwell went missing after leaving a business on Vaughn Road in a gas-powered golf cart on Wednesday.