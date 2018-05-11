BURLINGTON, NC (WFMY) - A Burlington man is in critical condition after he ran a red light on a moped and hit another car Sunday night.

Steven Freshwater was going west on W. Front Street when his 2013 Tao Tao moped collided with a Ford Fusion around 10 p.m. according to police. Katelyn Hill, of Elon, was driving the Fusion north on Briarcliff Road. Freshwater, 34, was taken to the hospital.

Police say there are no charges at this time. The intersection was closed for 90 minutes.

Anyone with more information about the accident should call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

