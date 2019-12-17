BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police say Vincente Hernandez, 56, died Monday night after being hit by a car while walking in the street in Burlington, North Carolina.

No one else was hurt in the single-vehicle crash.

At 10:52 p.m., Burlington Police responded to Danbrook Road near Mackintosh Drive, where they found Hernandez lying beside the roadway. Officials say he later died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Officials say the driver was not speeding and impairment isn't suspected.

The Traffic Unit in Burlington is still investigating.

Police say no charges have been filed.

Burlington Police ask anyone with information to call (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

